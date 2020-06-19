Home Minister Amit Shah wishes speedy recovery to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain who is battling with COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday prayed for the speedy recovery of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain after his condition worsened and he was shifted to the Max Hospital in Saket.

The Home Minister took to Twitter and tweeted, “Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection.”

The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday worsened, two days after he tested positive for coronavirus. Jain has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is having trouble breathing. He is constantly being monitored and is being kept on and off oxygen support.

The 55-year-old Jain has now been shifted to the ICU ward of Max Hospital in Saket from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this week.

He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased. Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier on Friday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

This came amid a sudden spurt in cases in the national capital. In Delhi, the cases are inching towards the 50,000-mark and over 1,969 people have succumbed to the disease.

On June 9, Chief Minister Kejriwal had tested for the coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out as negative.