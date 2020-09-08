Horrifying! 90-year-old woman raped, assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, says DCW

In a horrifying and dismaying incident, a 90-year-old woman was raped and assaulted in the Najafgarh area of Chhawla in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Tuesday. It also tweeted that the accused has been arrested and an FIR registered.

The incident took place on September 7 evening. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Sonu a resident of Rewla Khanpur area of Delhi.

The nonagenarian was forcibly taken from her house and raped brutally, said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. She has suffered a lot of injuries added Maliwal. When the DCW Chief met the older woman, she was in tears and asked that the victim be hanged. Maliwal stated that the old woman begged the 33-year-old to leave her as she is like her grandmother.

अम्मा उस 33 साल के दरिंदे से भीख माँगती रही की उनको छोड़ दे! वो उसके दादी की उमर की हैं। पर हवस के नशे में डूबे हुए उस जानवर ने रेप कर सब हद पार कर दीं! कैसा समाज है हमारा? इंसानियत मर गयी है जिसके लिए 6 महीने की बेटी और 90 साल की महिला - दोनों ही सिर्फ़ एक वस्तु है। शर्मनाक! https://t.co/wleCn8wBPl — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 8, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the DCW said, "90 year old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered."

According to reports, she was raped on a two-km deserted route. People gathered around after hearing the woman's scream and the accused was caught red-handed after which the police was informed.

Breaking : 90 year old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered. pic.twitter.com/skEve1Mr3v — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) September 8, 2020

According to police, the accused was intoxicated. In this case, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused under sections 376 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).