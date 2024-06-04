To effectively and succinctly capture India’s dynamic, transformational and roaring story of growth is indeed, a herculean task. But in the deft hands of Income Tax commissioner Pratap Singh whose recent release “India’s Odyssey: from a Developing Country to an Emerging superpower” attempts to chart this, the task seems to have met a worthy match.

The book, pertinent to the times we live in, was launched on 1st June, 2024, amidst the presence of many dignitaries like former G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, former DGP of Chhattisgarh Binay Kumar Singh and others.

Kant effusively praised the timing, relevance and contents of the book, noting that it is a must read for anyone who wishes to intricately understand the nuances of development in India, which is perched to become the third largest economy globally.

Other dignitaries to grace the occasion included AN Jha, member of 16th Finance commision and CESTAT justice Dilip Gupta.

The book, as noted by the gathering present, attempts to capture the ethos of India’s economic growth till date in an interesting manner, bringing together links from ancient history to how recent geopolitical events have shaped the nation. But more importantly, the book is a reflection of India’s blazing journey to becoming a superpower by 2047, leaving behind the likes of the USA.

With the hope that India’s GDP will grow to $30 trillion by 2045, growing by more than 10 times of its present level of $3.9 trillion. As such, the per capita income will potentially swell to $20,000 against its present day value of $3,000.

The event ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Shree Veekesh Dhayani, co-founder and director of Oakbridge publishing house.