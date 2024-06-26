Inspirational Story: Sagar Bhatia’s Love For Music Started From Jagrans In Delhi, Today He Is Loved By Millions

Inspirational Story: Sagar Bhatia’s Love For Music Started From Jagrans In Delh, Today He Is Loved By Millions...]

A Delhiite with big dreams, Sagar Bhatia was born on December 11, 1989 to a businessman father, late Rakesh Bhatia and a teacher mother Kiran Bhatia. He completed his schooling from DAV Mausam Vihar and then went to Ramjas College for further education and has a sister, Payal Bhatia, who works as a makeup designer in Bollywood. But his interest lied in music.

From a young age, Sagar showed a keen interest in music, and learned to play various instruments including guitar, keyboard, drums, and percussion. Facing financial crunch growing up as he came from a lower middle-class family, he pursued his passion for music by learning from different people while performing at various events.

At the age of 17, Sagar began his musical career playing guitars at jagrans with other artists, including Chanchal Ji. While gaining experience from there, he went on to form his own band, The Soul, where he initially performed as a guitarist. However, his natural talent soon came to light and he became the lead singer and face of the band. Sagar came into the limelight with his stint at the reality show India’s Raw Star, where he was amongst the Top 6 finalists and earned appreciation from legends like Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, and the Meet Brothers.

The singer’s musical style is a unique blend of Sufi, classical, and modern music, which led to the formation of his Sufi fusion band. He became an online sensation with his covers of classic songs like Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, Saadagi, Tere Naal, Chann Kithaan, Tittliyan, Ikk Kudi, Sakhiyaan and Mann Bharya amongst others. Not only that, he went on to create original chartbusters with Mera Ishq, Royi Hovegi, Ishq Ch Kamli, Yaar Di Kamli, Rabba Kyun, Sajan Main Tere Kol, Teri Meri Kahani, Waqt Badlega, Sajna, Aao Milo, Guilty and Tere Sath Vibe Aati Hai. Sagar’s inspirational journey spanning over 15 years, saw him emerge from a jagran performer to a proficient singer, composer, and lyricist, producing his songs and videos since 2015.