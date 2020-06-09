Jyotiraditya Scindhia, his mother admitted to Delhi's Max hospital with coronavirus symptoms

New Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi’s Saket, reports said on Tuesday.

The two were rushed to the hospital after they complained of throat irritation and fever - both COVID-19-like symptoms.

They were admitted on Monday and their COVID-19 test results are still awaited. They are said to be stable at the moment.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had also shown symptoms of coronavirus and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Sambit Patra was discharged on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also developed fever and sore throat. Kejriwal underwent a coronavirus test on Tuesday morning. His test reports are being awaited now.

Delhi Deputy CM and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aide Manish Sisodia had informed on Monday that the CM was unwell. “He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi Chief Minister was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.