Lab technician commits suicide along with mother and wife inside Delhi IIT premises

No suicide note was recovered from the site. 

Lab technician commits suicide along with mother and wife inside Delhi IIT premises

New Delhi: A lab technician living inside the premises of IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and mother, said reports on Saturday.

The lab technician was identified as Gulshan. 

According to police, the incident took place on Friday. 

 

Live TV

 

Police got the information after their close relatives said that they were not able to contact Gulshan (lab technician) who was living with his wife and mother. 

When arrived at the spot, it found all three of them hanging from a fan in separate rooms.

No suicide note was recovered from the site. 

Their dead bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

During the initial course of the investigation, it has been revealed that the Gulshan got married a few months ago. 

Gulshan's close relatives have been family apprised of the developments. 

DelhiLab technician suicideDelhi IIT
