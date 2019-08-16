Light showers across Delhi-NCR, heavy rains expected till August 20

NEW DELHI: The National Capital and its surrounding areas received showers on Friday morning taking the temperatures a notch below average. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city over the next four days (till August 20).

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers. Strong surface winds during the day,” IMD Delhi said in its forecast for Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely to be around 34 and 25 degree celsius respectively.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers from 16th August to 18th August. Very light rain/ thundershowers on 19th August. Strong surface winds during the day from 15th August to 17th August... Possibility of Very light rain/thundershowers on 20th August,” added the weather department.

Delhi rains are a result of the Southwest Monsoon which has been vigorous in the northern parts of the country. “Due to active monsoon over northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activities during next 3-4 days,” further predicted the IMD.

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall activity in several north Indian states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over till August 20.

“The monsoon trough remains active with the Well Marked Low Pressure Area lying embedded in it over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas of northwest Madhya Pradesh and southwest Uttar Pradesh. The Well Marked Low Pressure Area is very likely to move gradually along the monsoon trough and weaken after 48 hours,” said the IMD in an all India weather forecast statement on Friday.