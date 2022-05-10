New Delhi: Delhi BJP has now demanded that a couple of old roads in Delhi bearing the names of Mughal emperors be renamed after renowned and influential Indian figures.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written a formal letter to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) demanding that the names of half a dozen streets bearing the names of Mughal emperors be changed.

Gupta has even suggested renaming those old roads after great Indian figures like Maharshi Valmiki, Maharana Pratap, General Bipin Rawat, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The demand by the Delhi BJP president comes days after a proposal was sent by the Delhi BJP to the Kejriwal government urging it to rename 40 villages including Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Hauz Khas among others after freedom fighters, martyrs, Delhi riot victims, famous artistes, and sportsperson of the country.

Gupta, in his letter to the NDMC chairman, stated that despite several years of Independence, the names of some roads in Delhi symbolised "slavery".

The Delhi BJP chief also demanded that Tughlaq Road be renamed after Guru Gobind Singh and Babar Lane after Bengal revolutionary Khudiram Bose.

He also suggested that Aurangzeb Lane should be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road.

"It is our demand that Tughlaq that symbolises slavery be changed to Guru Gobind Singh Marg for paying tribute to the great figure," Gupta said.

He also demanded renaming Akbar Road after Maharana Pratap who fought the Mughals and was considered "pride of Hindus" on the Rajput icon's 482nd birth anniversary.

List of roads in Delhi that BJP wants to be renamed

1. Tughlaq Road

2. Akbar Road

3. Aurangzeb Lane

4. Humayun Road

5. Shahjahan Road

Renaming a road: What is the process?

-A formal request to change names of roads is sent to the concerned agencies having jurisdiction over the space.

-Once the request is received by the concerned department, it is sent to the general administration department of the NDMC in Delhi.

-An agenda is put up before the NDMC council, which is a 13-member body headed by the council Chairperson, that takes the decision.

-After a resolution is passed, it is then sent to the state road naming authority of the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government for its consent.

-If the decree directs for the changing of the road name, a letter is sent to the Postmaster General of Delhi by the NDMC informing him that a change has been accepted.

Renaming of roads: What are the rules?

According to the rules, the request for renaming a road should take into account the history, sentiment and whether a personality needs to be acknowledged in that manner. However, according to the NDMC’s rules, renaming of a road/street is an exception.