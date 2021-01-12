Man commits suicide in Delhi due to loan app? Know details

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in the Dwarka area of the national capital. According to the family members of the deceased, the young man identified as Harish hanged himself in the house on the evening of November 25. When Harish's grandmother reached home with milk, she knocked on the door for a long time, but no one opened the door.

After peeping through the window, she saw that Harish was hanging from the fan. People gathered around and immediately took Harish to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The information about the incident was immediately given to the police after which a police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Harish's uncle Praveen said that on November 25, many calls came on his phone from different numbers that Harish has taken a loan of Rs 6,000 and he is not returning Rs 3,000.

Harish's sister Soma last spoke to Harish on the morning of November 25. Ashwani, a friend of Harish, said that like every day, Harish had gone to the Aya Nagar shop that day. He used to come late in the evening every day but he had returned in an hour that day. When Soma asked him what the matter was, he did not say anything and closed the door. Later, Soma went to his office and in the evening Harish was found dead. The family said that they had called relatives saying that Harish could not repay his loan.

It is to be noted that the family didn't understand whether Harish had taken an online loan or not and before they could talk to Harish, he committed suicide. The family members said that they later found out that a group was also formed on WhatsApp, which was named Harish Nand Kishore Fraud and some relatives of Harish were added. Harish was also threatened that more people will be added.

The police said that they have not been given any such complaint on behalf of the family about a loan app.

Live TV