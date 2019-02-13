Massive fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Paschim Puri, over 200 huts gutted

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a slum in Paschim Puri locality in the national capital during wee hours on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, nearly 200 hutments have been completely gutted in the massive blaze.

At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire tenders were rushed as soon as the information of the incident was received by the Fire Brigade officials.

The situation is said to be under control now and the fire-fighting operation is in its last stage.

A woman was injured in the blaze. She has been shifted to the hospital.

No casualties has been reported as of now.

''We got a call around 1 AM that a fire had broken out in slums. We immediately sent 20-25 fire tenders to the spot. It took us two hours to control the fire, a woman was injured and has been shifted to a hospital. More than 200 huts were caught in the fire,'' AK Jaiswal, a Fire department official, told ANI.

The incident comes a day after 17 people were killed and several others injured in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, Central Delhi.

A massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 guests, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled the loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in Delhi. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was among the many politicians and officials who visited the spot, announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the next of kin of those killed.

“It is a very tragic incident. It seems that there may have been some lapses. A magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.”