Delhi fire

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services on Magenta Line hit

The fire has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. 

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services on Magenta Line hit
Image credits: ANI

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in the national capital affecting the Metro services on Friday.

However, there were no reports of casualties, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

"The fire was reported around 5.55 AM, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

The fire-fighting efforts are still underway to contain the blaze. 

Meanwhile, the fire has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. 

The Delhi Metro officials said that no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.

