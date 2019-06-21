Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services on Magenta Line hit

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in the national capital affecting the Metro services on Friday.

However, there were no reports of casualties, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today. Fire official says, "No injuries till now. Fire-fighting operation underway." pic.twitter.com/gV9f0wHtth — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

"The fire was reported around 5.55 AM, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market in Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today. 17 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Ug1ilDegJm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The fire-fighting efforts are still underway to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, the fire has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line.

The Delhi Metro officials said that no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.