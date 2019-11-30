हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Medical student

Medical student commits suicide in hostel room in Delhi, suicide note recovered

Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman, a second-year postgraduate student at the hospital, injected herself with a syringe found in her room.

Medical student commits suicide in hostel room in Delhi, suicide note recovered
Representational Image

New Delhi: A 26-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at Kasturba Gandhi hospital here on Friday.

The incident happened on Friday morning. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman, a second-year postgraduate student at the hospital, injected herself with a syringe found in her room.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In the one-page suicide note, the student, who hails from Telangana, has not held anyone responsible for her death.

In the letter, the student has apologised to her family for taking the extreme step.

The deceased`s kin told the police that the girl was depressed over the death of her grandmother, who had died a few days ago.

The student`s family said that the student had also visited Telangana to see her ailing grandmother, who passed away on November 22. A case has been registered at the Jama Masjid police station.

 

Tags:
Medical studentDelhiKasturba Gandhi Hospitalpostgraduate student
Next
Story

Nursery admission forms available in Delhi from Friday

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 30 November 2019