हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rain

Mercury rising in Delhi; thunderstorms, squall likely later

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and squalls expected in the later part of the day.

Mercury rising in Delhi; thunderstorms, squall likely later
File photo/ANI

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and squalls expected in the later part of the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average.

"The sky was clear in morning. Thunderstorm with squall is likely to take place," an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 58 per cent.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season`s average, while the minimum was season`s average at 20 degrees Celsius.

Tags:
Delhi rainDelhi summer
Next
Story

AAP likely to release manifesto for LS polls on April 25: Sources

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Only BJP can give you safe governance: Hema Malini