More rain and dense fog in Delhi-NCR, predicts IMD; several trains delayed

DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that Delhi and its neighbour regions could receive another spell of light rains and Moderate to dense fog on Thursday. The city has been waking up to a cold and cloudy morning over the last few days.

The visibility in the city dropped to 500 metres in Palam area. Overall Air Quality Index hovered between moderate to poor.

Minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be around 19 degrees Celsius, said an IMD official.

At least 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog and low visibility. On Wednesday, over 25 trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India.

As per the IMD, the temperatures are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the coming days due to cold winds.

Minimum temperature on Wednesday morning stood at 8 degrees Celsius, normal for the season and a drop from Monday`s 12.5 degrees Celsius.

"Icy cold winds will blow through the entire northwest region which will cause cold wave-like conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the next few days," Mahesh Palawat, Director at private weather agency Skymet.

He said that now there are less chances of rain to occur again but dense or shallow fog will continue to cover the city for the next two days.

"There won`t be any problem in Republic Day celebrations on Saturday. There will be shallow fog accompanied by cold winds on Saturday morning but no chances of rain," Palawat said.

