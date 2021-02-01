हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

New rules for wedding and funerals, Delhi government to go strict on these guidelines

New guidelines have been issued for wedding and funerals in Delhi. Not more than 200 people have been allowed if it is a closed hall. There is no capping on the maximum limit, if it is an open space, according to the notification issued by the Delhi Govt.

New rules for wedding and funerals, Delhi government to go strict on these guidelines
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has revised the existing cap on people allowed at social events after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. According to the new guidelines issued by the AAP government, the capping on the maximum number of people's gathering for social/religious/cultural events or weddings and funerals has now been revised.

Not more than 200 people have been allowed if it is a closed hall. However, there is no capping on the maximum limit, if it is an open space, according to the notification issued by the Government of Delhi.

 

 

Meanwhile, Cinema halls can function with 100% capacity from Monday, as announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday.  Last October, these were allowed to reopen for the first since the Covid-19 shutdown, with a capacity of 50%. 

It may be noted that the national capital reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday pushing the total number of infections in the city to over 6,35,000. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached to 10,853 in the city while its positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

