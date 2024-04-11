Nirmal Surya New President of Indian Stroke Association. Read His Message

Dr Nirmal Surya, a distinguished figure in the medical field renowned for his expertise in neurology, has assumed the esteemed role of President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA).

With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, Dr Surya, as President of the ISA, will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and the community at large to address the multifaceted challenges posed by strokes. His vision is to establish comprehensive strategies for stroke prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation that are accessible and equitable for all segments of society.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmal Surya opined, Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability not merely in India, but in the world at large. I would endeavour to focus on increased awareness about strokes, especially in the rural areas of India, not just among the masses, but also amongst physicians.”In assuming this leadership role, Dr Surya reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the mission of the Indian Stroke Association and its objectives to: Raise awareness about the risk factors, symptoms, and consequences of strokes. Advocate for the implementation of evidence-based guidelines for stroke management and care. Promote research endeavours aimed at enhancing our understanding of strokes and improving treatment outcomes. Provide support and resources for stroke survivors and their families to facilitate rehabilitation and recovery."I am deeply honoured and privileged to serve as the President of the Indian Stroke Association," said Dr Surya. "Strokes continue to pose a significant health burden in our country, and it is imperative that we work together to address this challenge comprehensively. I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders from various sectors to make meaningful strides in stroke prevention, treatment, and care.”