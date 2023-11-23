NEW DELHI: Despite recent efforts to tackle air pollution, Delhi woke up to another day of 'very poor' air quality on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing battle against environmental hazards. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 on Thursday morning.

A closer look at the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data reveals the severity of the situation at different locations. At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 387 (very poor), while ITO in Delhi recorded 343 (very poor). Wazirpur, Delhi, experienced a concerning AQI of 422 (severe), and RK Puram was not far behind at 415 (severe). Okhla Phase-2, Delhi, faced an alarming AQI of 406 (severe) at 7:00 AM.

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Severe' category in some areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



(Visuals from India Gate, shot at 6:30 am) pic.twitter.com/KWya28WnmO November 23, 2023

Understanding the Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index, ranging from 0 to 500, serves as a crucial tool in conveying air quality levels. A score of 0-100 is considered good, 100-200 is moderate, 200-300 is poor, 300-400 is very poor, and 400-500 or above is categorized as severe.

Regulations Eased In Delhi, But Challenges Persist

While there was a brief improvement in Delhi's air quality last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted restrictions imposed under GRAP 4. However, the battle against pollution remains evident, with trucks and buses allowed back into the city.

Penalise Farmers Burning Stubble: SC

The Supreme Court, addressing the severity of the situation, suggested economic repercussions for farmers engaging in stubble burning. It proposed depriving them of Minimum Support Price (MSP) benefits as a measure to discourage harmful practices contributing to air pollution. This suggestion emerged during a hearing related to the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR.

NGT Expresses Dissatisfaction, Calls For Action

Expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities' efforts, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed them to "take all reasonable measures to improve the quality of air in Delhi." Suo motu cognizance was taken following a media report on the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The court has demanded a comprehensive action taken report within a week, highlighting the urgency of addressing the environmental crisis.

Citing the Air Quality Index on November 20, the court questioned the authorities' claims of taking effective measures, emphasizing the lack of significant improvement in Delhi's air quality. The battle against air pollution in the nation's capital remains a pressing concern that demands immediate and effective action.