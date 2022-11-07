No RESPITE to Delhiites as air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, AQI at 326

NEW DELHI: Despite a slight improvement in the air quality on Sunday, Delhiites on Monday woke up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'Very Poor' category. According to reports, the overall Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 326 at 7 AM. The air quality in Delhi improved to ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ on Sunday, raising the possibility of the Delhi government lifting the pollution-related curbs imposed in the city including the closure of primary schools and Work From Home for 50% of government employees.

Delhi wakes up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326



Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi is expected to review the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures that were imposed in the capital city today as air quality improved slightly in the national capital region a day earlier on Sunday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Slight Improvement in Delhi's Air Quality

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city improved further on Sunday but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 331 under the very poor category and 211 under the poor category respectively this morning.

Delhi`s AQI returned to the ‘very poor’ category after a change in wind direction due to southeasterly, while local wind speeds also picked up.

"The AQI will start improving faster now as surface wind will pick up to enhance dispersion and the direction of stubble transport wind also is changing. The AQI will be very low to mid part of very poor by the 6th of November," said Prof. Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director, SAFAR.

However, Prof Beig also added that the relief is short-lived. "The AQI will start deteriorating from the 8th evening as the stubble wind will again turn from the burning side," he said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR imposed Stage IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Thursday evening that bans the entry of diesel vehicles that were not BS VI in Delhi.

The Delhi government on Friday banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV. The government has also constituted a six-member committee to monitor truck entry in the national capital city.

"Only CNG, petrol and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. There will also be a ban on medium and heavy vehicles of diesel registered in Delhi, which are not connected to essential services. Small vehicles with diesel engines which are not BS6 compliant will also be banned," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.