Noida Rave Party Case: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summon, Falls Sick; Is He Lying?

NOIDA: Elvish Yadav, popular YouTuber and winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has skipped the summon issued to him by the Noida Police for his questioning in connection with the suspected use of snake venom for rave parties in Noida. According to reports, Elvish Yadav skipped the questioning, citing serious health issues. The YouTuber claimed that he is down with dengue fever and the doctors have advised him to undergo medical tests.

However, what is baffling to note is that Yadav had posted a video on Instagram, nearly 7 hours ago, in which he was seen driving an SUV - raising questions about his claims of being sick.

Yadav, who has been accused of using smuggled snakes in a music video, had told the Noida Police on Thursday that the snakes had been arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria. Yadav was asked about a viral video where he is seen with two snakes to which the YouTuber told cops that the snakes were arranged by Fazilpuria.

However, speaking exclusively to Zee News, the singer denied any involvement in the rave party case and informed that the snakes were arranged only for a video shoot. He admitted to knowing Elvish Yadav but categorically denied allegations of supplying endangered snakes for the rave party in Noida. The matter came to light after a video of the same set was posted on social media by some users.

It may be noted that Elvish Yadav underwent nearly three hours of questioning on Wednesday during which he answered around thirty questions, some of which provided crucial information to the police. According to police sources, Elvish initially answered the easy questions comfortably but later became evasive when discussing more serious matters. Elvish will be summoned again for further questioning, the police said.

During his questioning, Elvish Yadav said, ''I am innocent and being falsely implicated in this case.'' Yadav also appeared before the Noida police on Tuesday night in connection with the case. Confirming the same, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said, "YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have called him again."

According to news agency ANI, Elvish Yadav has been named as an accused along with five others in the case and the case has been transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course and no celebrity is bigger than the law."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasized that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

"When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work," Elvish said.