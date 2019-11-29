Nursery admission forms available in Delhi from Friday

The admission forms for open seats in entry-level classes--nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, in Delhi's private unaided recognised schools for the session 2020-21 will begin from Friday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had said the schools will have to upload the criteria and point on the website by Thursday and the forms will be made available from Friday -- also the date for commencement of admission process.

"Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," the DoE said in a circular.

It also said that all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-I level shall reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability.

The last date of submission of application forms in schools will be December 27 and the first list will be out on January 24, 2020. "On February 12, 2020, the second list will be out. March 16, 2020, will be the date for closure of the admission process, the circular said.

"The draw of lots (if any), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed well in advance by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained or retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, is used for the draw of lots," the circular added. It also said that no private unaided recognized schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/ free ship category students manually.

"The department shall conduct a computerised draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG Category Students in all the private unaided recognized schools and the free ship category students in all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by the DoE," it added.

For admission in the Pre-school (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class-1, the minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31 of the year in which admission is being sought. Similarly, the upper age limit for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 is four years, five years and six years, respectively.

The DoE also reminded the schools that they cannot collect any capitation fee or donation from the parents at the time of the admission.

"Capitation fee means any kind of donation or contribution or payment other than the fee notified by the school. Any school or person who contravenes this provision and receives capitation fee will be punishable with fine which may extend to ten times the capitation fee charged."