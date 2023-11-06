Odd-Even Rule In Delhi From Nov 13-20, Schools To Be Shut Except For Class 10, 12

New Delhi: Amid serious concerns over rising air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the odd-even rule will be brought back for a week, starting from November 13- 20 November to improve the situation and curb the declining air quality. ''The odd-even rule will be back in Delhi after Diwali and the closure of schools has been extended up to Class 11 in view of the rising pollution levels, '' Rai said.

Rai said this while addressing a press briefing that was held after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials as the air quality dips further in the city. Rai said that the several teams of the Delhi government are working closely to reduce the rising air pollution. He also informed that more electric buses will be introduced in the national capital for public transport as part of efforts to tackle the pollution woes.

The meeting was attended by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and officials of the concerned departments. Before the meeting, Gopal Rai said there would be discussions held on the implementation of GRAP-4 and how to control pollution in the city.

"...There is a little improvement in Delhi's AQI as compared to yesterday but it is still in the severe category," Rai said.

"There will be discussions on the implementation of GRAP-4 in the meeting and how to control pollution...," he added.

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI measured at 9 AM from ITO in Delhi was recorded as 400 in the Very Poor Category.

The AQI data from Ashok Vihar in West Delhi at 9 am was recorded at 398 again in the Very Poor category.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

Doctors say, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer. The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city.