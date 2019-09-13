Over 19,000 voters choose NOTA in Delhi University Students' Union elections

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday swept the Delhi University Students' elections (DUSU), bagging three seats while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) settled down with one.

Akshit Dahiya (President) Pradeep Tanwar (Vice President) and Shivangi Kherwal (Joint Secretary) emerged victorious from the ABVP, the student wing of BJP. On the other hand, Ashish Lamba (Secretary) won from Congress-affiliated NSUI.

For the DUSU President's post, Dahiya garnered 29,685 votes while NSUI's Chetna Tyagi finished second with 10,646 votes. For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary. Lamba, the sole winning NSUI candidate, secured 20,934 votes for the post of Secretary.

Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday. Among them, a total of 19,697 students opted for None of the above (NOTA) in this year's DUSU election.

Take a look at the numbers of votes, including NOTA, cast by Delhi University students in the DUSU elections:

President

Akshita Dahiya (ABVP): 29685

Chetna Tyagi (NSUI): 10646

Damini Kain: 5886

NOTA: 5495

Vice President

Pradeep Tanwar (ABVP): 19858

Ankit Bharti (NSUI): 11284

Aftab Alam (AISA): 8217

NOTA: --

Secretary

Ashish Lamba (NSUI): 20930

Yogit Rathi (ABVP): 18881

Vikas Kumar (AISA): 6804

NOTA: 6507

Joint Secretary

Abhishek Chaprana (NSUI) 14320

Shivangi Kharwal (ABVP): 1722

NOTA: 7695

Last year, a total of 27,729 students had opted for NOTA in DUSU election.

