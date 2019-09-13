Over 19,000 voters choose NOTA in Delhi University Students' Union elections

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday swept the Delhi University Students' elections (DUSU), bagging three seats while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) settled down with one.
Akshit Dahiya (President) Pradeep Tanwar (Vice President) and Shivangi Kherwal (Joint Secretary) emerged victorious from the ABVP, the student wing of BJP. On the other hand, Ashish Lamba (Secretary) won from Congress-affiliated NSUI.
For the DUSU President's post, Dahiya garnered 29,685 votes while NSUI's Chetna Tyagi finished second with 10,646 votes. For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary. Lamba, the sole winning NSUI candidate, secured 20,934 votes for the post of Secretary.
Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday. Among them, a total of 19,697 students opted for None of the above (NOTA) in this year's DUSU election.
Take a look at the numbers of votes, including NOTA, cast by Delhi University students in the DUSU elections:
President
Akshita Dahiya (ABVP): 29685
Chetna Tyagi (NSUI): 10646
Damini Kain: 5886
NOTA: 5495
Vice President
Pradeep Tanwar (ABVP): 19858
Ankit Bharti (NSUI): 11284
Aftab Alam (AISA): 8217
NOTA: --
Secretary
Ashish Lamba (NSUI): 20930
Yogit Rathi (ABVP): 18881
Vikas Kumar (AISA): 6804
NOTA: 6507
Joint Secretary
Abhishek Chaprana (NSUI) 14320
Shivangi Kharwal (ABVP): 1722
NOTA: 7695
Last year, a total of 27,729 students had opted for NOTA in DUSU election.