Passenger tries to jump on Delhi Metro track, third suicide attempt in a week

Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line suffered were after a person reportedly tried to commit suicide on Saturday.

The metro rail services were delay from Jahangirpuri to Model Town after a passenger got down on the tracks at Model Town station.

This is the third suicide attempt in Delhi Metro in the span of a week.

A 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming train at Delhi Metro`s Jhandewalan station on September 2 morning, the police said. Though no suicide note was found, there are no signs of any foul play, they added.

Another man, 22-year-old private security guard, allegedly committed suicide next day, on September 3, by jumping before a train on the Blue Line between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City Metro station.