PIL filed against Delhi govt’s decision to reopen liquor shops amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court against Delhi government’s decision to open liquor shops amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The PIL demands immediate closure of liquor shops in Delhi.

The petition states that the opening of liquor shops is failing the purpose of coronavirus lockdown which aims at limiting the speed of the deadly virus.

Coronavirus cases are continuously increasing in Delhi and all 11 districts in Delhi are in the Red Zone, still, liquor shops are opened here.

The PIL has been filed by the NGO Civil Safety Council of India, which argued that a large number of people are gathering at the liquor shops which can be a big disastrous and jeopardise the efforts taken so far to curb the pandemic.

The PIL has been filed in the wake of reports that social distancing norms and guidelines are being brazenly flouted by people and chaotic scenes are being witnessed at the liquor shops in Delhi.

The Delhi government had recently allowed liquor shops to re-open with certain conditions in the national capital as part of the relaxations announced by the Centre till coronavirus lockdown ends on May 17.

The Delhi government had on Monday said that it will impose a `special corona fee` on alcohol sale which will be 70 per cent of the MRP. In an official order issued late on Monday night, the Finance Department imposed the fee, applicable from Tuesday.

"70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises," the Finance Department order signed by the Deputy Secretary said, describing the fee.

According to a Delhi government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. There are around 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

In the order that allowed these shops to be reopened, the Delhi government instructed all shop in-charges and other staff to report at their respective shops at 7 AM sharp from Monday onwards.