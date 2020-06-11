Police officer injured in gun firing incident at Delhi's Inderlok

New Delhi: An incident of gun firing after a brawl at Delhi's Inderlok left a police officer and few others injured. The station in charge has been admitted to hospital and is being administered treatment.

The incident occurred after a man named Akhlaq registered a complaint at the Indralok police post on Wednesday night. He alleged that a man named Sadakin and his brothers beat him up and robbed him of his belongings.

Sadakin came to the police station had a verbal spat with the officers after which he called his friends who armed with sticks, batons and weapons and attacked the police.

One of these men fired at the police officers, the police too fired a couple of rounds in in self-defense.