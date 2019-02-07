Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, causes traffic snarls at several places

NEW DELHI: parts of Delhi and NCR received heavy to moderate rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday.

The rainfall was reported around 7.30 AM in parts of Delhi and NCR, which led to traffic snarls at various places.

However, no traffic advisory was issued in this regard.

No trains or flights have been cancelled or delayed so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the national capital and parts of Northern India from February 5 owing to western disturbances over the northwestern region.

Light showers are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in the coming days, it said.

Delhi and the NCR witnessed light showers on Wednesday morning as well.