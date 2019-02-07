हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, causes traffic snarls at several places

Parts of Delhi and NCR received heavy to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning.

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, causes traffic snarls at several places
Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: parts of Delhi and NCR received heavy to moderate rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday. 

The rainfall was reported around 7.30 AM in parts of Delhi and NCR, which led to traffic snarls at various places.

However, no traffic advisory was issued in this regard.

No trains or flights have been cancelled or delayed so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the national capital and parts of Northern India from February 5 owing to western disturbances over the northwestern region. 

Light showers are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in the coming days, it said.

Delhi and the NCR witnessed light showers on Wednesday morning as well.

Tags:
Delhi rainsRains in Delhi-NCRIMDDelhi Weather Update
Next
Story

Nearly 1,100 swine flu cases in Delhi; six deaths this year: Report

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Morning Breaking: Bihar teacher denies singing of National anthem beaten by people