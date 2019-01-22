Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR region, two dead

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong surface winds hit the national capital and its neighbourhood areas on early Tuesday. The air quality improved to poor category across the city.

The city received the wet spell due to western disturbances, said the India Meteorological Department. It further forecast a cloudy sky throughout the day rain and thundershowers and isolated cases of hailstorm.

Some parts of the Delhi-NCR region also received hailstorm.

The city also received light rainfall on Monday evening, with temperatures plummeting to 11.5 degrees Celsius, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012. Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm rainfall respectively.

Humidity oscillated between 98 and 66 per cent.

“Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from 24th January onwards,” warned the IMD.

Two workers died in the national capital and another injured after the wall of a warehouse collapsed due to rain in Delhi's Najafgarh on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Jasvir (20) and Karim (25), both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Due to strong winds and heavy rain that lashed the national capital in the afternoon, the wall gave way and came crashing down on the workers along with the tiles, a police officer told news agency PTI.