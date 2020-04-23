Rainfall in Delhi expected to further improve air quality

New Delhi: Western disturbance is set to affect the national capital and its adjoining area on Thursday, leading to isolated showers that is expected to improve the air quality.

The concentrations of major polluting particles, including PM2.5 and PM10, was docked at 56 in the `satisfactory` category and 103 in amoderate` category, respectively. This came a day after the air quality stood in the agood` category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), "A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 23, under its influence isolated rainfall is expected to improve air quality to satisfactory category by early 24th April."

Lead pollutant is consistently PM 10 as against normal situations, where it is mostly PM2.5, given both vehicle transport and industries are not funtioning.

The air quality between the range of 0-50 is regarded as good, between 51-100 is considered to be satisfactory, between 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is marked as very poor, and 401-500 is categorised as severe or hazardous.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital will hover over 35 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively with wind speed at 36 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light rain" for April 23. The weather will be the same throughout the week.

Meanwhile, AQI in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai were also in the "satisfactory" category at 55, 90 and 66, respectively.