Delhi Metro

Restricted access at Two Delhi Metro stations on Tuesday for Beating Retreat

Interchange facility for passengers will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station.

New Delhi: Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for few hours on Tuesday as part of security arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony. The restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 6.30 pm,.

Though during this time, entry or exit will be allowed from gate no. 1 at the Central Secretariat station from 2 pm to 4 pm, while the rest of its gates will remain closed.

However, interchange facility for passengers for Yellow line - Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli line to Violet Line - Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh - and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station.

Normal services will be restored at 6.30 pm.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk officially marks the closure of the Republic Day celebrations. 
 

