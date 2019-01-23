हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahipalpur

Road caves-in near Mahipalpur underpass; commuters face traffic snarls

A stretch of road between Dhaula Kuan and Gurugram caved-in on Wednesday morning, leading to massive traffic snarls in the area.

Road caves-in near Mahipalpur underpass; commuters face traffic snarls

NEW DELHI: A stretch of road between Dhaula Kuan and Gurugram caved-in on Wednesday morning, leading to massive traffic snarls in the area.

The road caved-in near Mahipalpur underpass. Several commuters took to Twitter to report about long traffic jams. 

Later, Delhi Police took to Twitter advising commuters to take Mehrauli-Gurugram Road: "Traffic is heavy on NH 48 due to Road cave-in near Mahipalpur. Motorists are advised to take Mehrauli-Gurugram Road instead of NH 48." 

The city witnessed cold and cloudy conditions on Wednesday morning with minimum temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of northern India. "The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with chances of light rain or thundershowers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. A fog cover delayed 25 trains heading here by two to six hours.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 per cent. Visibility in Safdarjung area at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 metres while in the Palam area the visibility at 7.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 metres.

MahipalpurDhaula KuanGurugram
