SC to hear pleas challenging Delhi govt’s odd-even scheme today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Delhi government’s odd-even road rationing scheme on Friday.

One of those petitions has been filed by a Noida-based advocate, who has criticised the road-rationing scheme for being arbitrary.

Pointing out at the contrary nature of the scheme’s statutory provisions, the petitioner said that the odd-even scheme is only a ‘political and vote bank gimmick’.

Besides, he also said that the Delhi government’s November 1 notification on the scheme is a clear violation of fundamental rights for not allowing citizens to practice any profession, occupation, trade or business and move freely throughout the country.

It may be noted that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, which also challenged the odd-even scheme to curb rising air pollution in the national capital.

The PIL stated that the Delhi government's move to implement the odd-even scheme in the national capital is ''unconstitutional and gross misuse of power.''

Amid concerns over the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government implemented the odd-even scheme from November 4. It will remain in force till November 15.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had on Wednesday pulled up the Chief Secretary, Delhi government for not tackling air pollution in the national capital and asked it to take strict actions against the violators.

The apex court also slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for not taking any coercive steps to tackle stubble burning which led to the depletion of air quality.

After an extended bout of hazardous levels of pollution, the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas improved slightly due to the positive influence of high-speed winds on Thursday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved further from 'severe' to 'poor' category on Thursday morning, bringing relief to people after a week as the AQI was recorded at 235. There is a huge improvement over Wednesday's air quality when the AQI was recorded at 411 in the morning.

According to an earlier forecast by Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI is rapidly recovering from the 'severe' category largely due to faster winds to flush it out.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe' and above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).