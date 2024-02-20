Security Tightened At Borders Ahead Of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has heightened security measures at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur border points in anticipation of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for Wednesday. To ensure preparedness, security personnel have been directed to stay alert, and mock drills were conducted on Tuesday.

Farmers Reject Centre's Proposal, 'Delhi Chalo' Agitation Continues

The move follows the rejection by protesting farmers of the Centre's proposal to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops through government agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) for five years. Despite the proposal made during the fourth round of talks, farmer leaders expressed dissatisfaction, deeming it unfavourable to the farmers' interests.

Border Points Sealed

Delhi Police officials have cautioned commuters about possible traffic congestion as security personnel maintain a vigilant presence at the three borders. The Tikri and Singhu border points in Delhi and Haryana have been sealed with heavy police deployment and multi-layered barricades. The Ghazipur border may also be shut on Wednesday if deemed necessary, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram assured sufficient deployment of forces, including paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders. Security personnel have been instructed to prevent any protesters or vehicles from entering Delhi. Mock security drills have been conducted to ensure preparedness.

Farmers Stand Firm Against MSP Proposal

In a setback to the ongoing talks, farm union leaders announced their rejection of the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years through government agencies. Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal made the announcement at the Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border, emphasizing that the proposal was not in the farmers' interest.

Next Steps: Discussions And Opinions

Following the rejection, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that they would discuss the proposals with fellow farmers and seek expert opinions. The proposed crops for purchase at assured MSP include three pulses - arhar, tur, and urad, along with cotton and maize. The situation remains tense as the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation continues, and security measures are intensified at the borders.