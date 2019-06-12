close

Congress

Sheila Dikshit meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, raises power and water supply-related issues

A Delhi Congress delegation, led by the former Delhi chief minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence in Delhi.

Sheila Dikshit meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, raises power and water supply-related issues
File Image

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the power and water woes being faced by the people in the city.

A Delhi Congress delegation, led by the former Delhi chief minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence here. "Dikshit raised the power and water crisis faced by people during the meeting with the chief minister and demanded the withdrawal of fixed charge hike in electricity bills," Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said after the meeting.

The chief minister assured that the fixed charges will be brought to the previous lower rates, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the complaints of the Congress leaders were replied to with facts during the meeting following which they did not have anything to say. 

CongressSheila DikshitArvind Kejriwal
