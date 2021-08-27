Sonu Sood named brand ambassador for AAP's 'Desh ka mentors' programme

New Delhi: Poular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the brand ambassador by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for the 'Desh ka mentors' programme on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister said under this initiative students will be guided in making their career choices.

Talking about the initiative, Kejriwal appealed to educated people to come forward and mentor students of poor backgrounds from the city studying in government schools. "Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," Kejriwal said in the presser.

“We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration for the entire country. Thousands reach out to him for help. This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments have not been able to do. We had a long chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him," Kejriwal said.

.@SonuSood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of @ArvindKejriwal govt's #DeshKeMentor program! "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will" - Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/uLR5wOVkgM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 27, 2021

Sonu Sood said, "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will."

Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held. "We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held," Kejriwal told reporters.

