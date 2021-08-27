हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Sonu Sood named brand ambassador for AAP's 'Desh ka mentors' programme

Delhi CM named bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for 'Desh ka mentors' programme to help guide students in making career choices.

Sonu Sood named brand ambassador for AAP&#039;s &#039;Desh ka mentors&#039; programme

New Delhi: Poular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the brand ambassador by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for the 'Desh ka mentors' programme on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister said under this initiative students will be guided in making their career choices.

Talking about the initiative, Kejriwal appealed to educated people to come forward and mentor students of poor backgrounds from the city studying in government schools. "Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," Kejriwal said in the presser.

“We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration for the entire country. Thousands reach out to him for help. This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments have not been able to do. We had a long chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him," Kejriwal said.

Sonu Sood said, "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will." 

Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held. "We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held," Kejriwal told reporters. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiArvind KejriwalSonu Sood
Next
Story

Assam: Five killed, 1 injured as suspected DNLA militants attack trucks

Must Watch

PT3M25S

White House lowers the national flag at half-mast in honor of the US soldiers killed in Kabul