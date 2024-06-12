Success Story: Meet Sandeep Sekhar; Read About His Phenomenal Rise from IT Professional to Global CEO of C Ahead Technologies

Sandeep Sekhar's journey from a seasoned IT professional to the founder and global CEO of C Ahead Technologies is a compelling story of vision, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, including senior roles at Accenture, SAP, and Wipro, Sandeep leveraged his extensive knowledge and industry insights to establish a company that would not only provide IT services but also drive digital transformation across the globe.

In 2004, Sandeep founded C Ahead Technologies, aiming to build a global IT boutique firm that delivers comprehensive digital transformation, IT services, outsourcing, and digital skills.

His mission was clear: to help customers maximize the success and mileage of their IT assets through a blend of digital and traditional IT solutions.

Sandeep's early career laid a strong foundation for his entrepreneurial journey. Working at renowned organizations like Accenture, Wipro, and SAP, he honed his skills in digital strategy, business consulting, and IT services. These roles equipped him with a deep understanding of the ICT business and the nuances of global delivery.

However, it was his desire to create something of his own that led him to establish C Ahead Technologies.

The journey was far from easy. Sandeep recalls numerous challenges, from attracting and retaining talent to staying abreast of the constantly evolving IT landscape.

"Many difficulties came, but we managed to overcome them, but in some, we failed miserably too," he reflects. "We realized that making money is not the challenge alone but bringing the whole machinery together was important. Any failed part could delay or derail the business, which would take a few months to fix."

Despite these hurdles, Sandeep's commitment to taking care of his people ensured that they, in turn, took care of the business. "Business is never one person’s magic; it’s teamwork," he emphasizes.

Under Sandeep's leadership, C Ahead Technologies has become a mid-size company known for its agility and ability to deliver IT projects faster than its competitors, without compromising on quality. The company's flagship services include digital transformation, product engineering, cloud solutions, automation, and fintech solutions, catering to industries such as banking, telecommunications, insurance, health, and manufacturing. This diverse portfolio has positioned C Ahead uniquely in a highly competitive market.

One of the key differentiators for C Ahead Technologies is its ability to transfer skills and talent to clients, ensuring business continuity and risk mitigation post-project completion. This approach not only adds value to clients but also builds long-term, trust-based relationships, which Sandeep believes are crucial for business success.

Reflecting on the evolution of entrepreneurship, Sandeep observes that while the core principles of hard work, self-belief, and persistence remain unchanged, the digital ecosystem has transformed the landscape.

"Today I see a much younger lot of entrepreneurs with easy access to information and capital, so overall, it’s a newer landscape in the digital ecosystem," he notes.

Digital transformation, in particular, has become a cornerstone of modern business strategy. Sandeep emphasizes its importance, noting that businesses must adopt digital technologies to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of their customers.

"Digital transformation is not just about technology; it's about rethinking how we do business in the digital age. It enables companies to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and deliver better customer experiences," he asserts. This belief has driven C Ahead Technologies to continuously innovate and provide cutting-edge digital solutions to its clients.

Looking ahead, Sandeep has ambitious plans for C Ahead Technologies. The company has expanded aggressively into international markets, with 90% of its revenue now coming from these regions. Future expansion plans include further growth in the APAC and EU regions, as well as exploring new partnerships, building innovative products and platforms, and considering potential acquisitions and investments.

This strategic vision ensures that C Ahead Technologies remains at the forefront of the IT industry, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.