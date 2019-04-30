close

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to US

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to US
File photo

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to the United States after he was prohibited from travelling abroad pending decision in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj approved Tharoor's plea directing him to provide the travel details to the investigating officer. It also asked him not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses in the case.

Tharoor had moved an application seeking permission to visit the US to attend some conferences and events.

Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case. He has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case. 

Sunanda was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

On July 3, 2018, Tharoor was granted bail on the condition that he will not leave the country without permission.

