close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Supreme Court acquits nine convicted in 1984 riots case

In November last year, the Delhi High Court had upheld its verdict in the case following which the convicted persons appealed in the Supre Court. 

Supreme Court acquits nine convicted in 1984 riots case
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted nine persons convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, giving them benefit of doubt for lack of evidence.

Those acquitted were convicted for fuelling riots in East Delhi`s Trilok Puri area. 

In November last year, the Delhi High Court had upheld its verdict in the case following which the convicted persons appealed in the Supre Court. 

"There was no evidence against these people and even eyewitnesses did not identify them directly," the apex court said. 

Those acquitted on Tuesday include Ganshenan, Ved Prakash, Tara Chand, Surendra Singh (Kalyan Puri), Habib, Ram Shiromani, Brahm Singh, Subbar Singh and Surendra Murti. 

Tags:
Supreme Court1984 anti-Sikh riotEast DelhiTrilok PuriDelhi High Court
Next
Story

BJP councillor who used to sell tea elected North Delhi mayor

Must Watch

PT3M49S

Watch 'Chunavi Chaupal' with saints of Ayodhya