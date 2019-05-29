Technical snag on Delhi Metro Red Line, train movement hit between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara

New Delhi: A technical snag affected the movement of trains between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara, Delhi Metro officials said Wednesday. "Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in the following loops temporarily -- between Rithala and Shahdara and between Shaheed Sthal and Dilshad Garden. There will be single line train movement between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on Twitter.

According to a senior official, train services were affected due to OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section. "The Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section trains are being operated on a single line. Rectification work is underway," he said.

Red Line Update Normal services resumed at 1:45pm. https://t.co/TXwL5wROwj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 29, 2019

Earlier, services on a section of Violet Line of Delhi Metro were delayed on Tuesday night due to some technical issues, the DMRC said. The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate Station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh Station in Faridabad. "Delay in service from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Recently, thousands of passengers were left stranded for hours on Yellow Line due to a major technical snag on a section of the corridor.