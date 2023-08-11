trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647485
NewsDelhi
NOIDA SCHOOL WEBSITE HACKED

Top Noida School's Website Hacked, Bangladesh Flag Posted On Its Homepage

Noida School's Website Hacked: The hackers signed off the message with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after it followed by multiple code names.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 07:24 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Top Noida School's Website Hacked, Bangladesh Flag Posted On Its Homepage

Noida: The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as "Muslim hackers from Bangladesh". "When liberty is at risk, expect us," read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website.The matter came to light late in the night, with the police saying they were yet to receive any complaint in this regard.

"We are Bangladeshi Muslim hackers, never try to mess up our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, and we are simple evolution of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...Expect us... (sic)," read the message on the school's website.

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. The hackers signed off messages with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after them followed by multiple code names.

The hack comes close on the heels of a cyber security firm's report that a hacktivist group known as "Mysterious Team Bangladesh" has carried out several distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks since June 2022.

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, has attacked multiple sectors in India, according to the report by firm Group-IB.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train