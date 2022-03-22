हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashram underpass

Trial run of Ashram underpass in Delhi from today, finishing touches remain

According to Delhi PWD officials, the facility is likely to be inaugurated formally towards the end of the month, a move that will benefit lakhs of commuters.

Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) will start the trial run of the much-awaited Ashram underpass from Tuesday even as officials said the facility is likely to be inaugurated formally towards the end of the month, a move that will benefit lakhs of commuters.

The officials said during the trial run of the underpass, commuters will be allowed to use the facility in the daytime.

"The underpass will be opened for commuters on a trial basis during the daytime from Tuesday. We will observe the results closely and take necessary measures if required," a government official said requesting anonymity. He added, "The trial will continue till the inauguration of the underpass, which is expected by the end of this month."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this month had carried out an inspection of the Ashram underpass in south Delhi and announced that the facility will be opened for the public on March 22. PWD officials, however, said they are yet to get any date for the inauguration from the government.

According to data provided by the traffic police, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh vehicles cross the Ashram intersection every day during peak traffic hours. To ease the traffic logjam at the crossing, a 750-metre-long underpass is being built on the Mathura Road, between the Nizamuddin rail bridge and the CSIR Apartments.

Once opened, the commuters travelling to and from ITO and other parts of central Delhi will have a smooth ride through the busy Ashram crossing. The foundation stone for the underpass was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019 and it was to be completed in a year's time.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 78 crore.

 

