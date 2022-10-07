'True anti-Hindu face of AAP': BJP demands SACKING of Arvind Kejriwal minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for 'INSULTING' Hindu Gods

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Friday made a big attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack his minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly disrespecting and insulting Hindu gods. Top BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, recently attended a mass conversion gathering where people took a pledge to “not worship Hindu gods and goddesses.”

The event was attended by over 10,000 people on Wednesday who gathered at Ambedkar Bhavan in the national capital to take part in the initiation to convert to Buddhism on October 5. Delhi BJP leaders also shared videos of the controversial event on social media.

अब पता चला @ArvindKejriwal दिवाली,दशहरे पे हिंदुओं पर पाबंदी क्यू लगवाता है,कश्मीरी पंडितो के नरसंहार को झूठा क्यों बोलता है। ये मंच पर शपथ लेने वाला और हिंदू देवी-देवताओं को अपमानित करने वाला केजरीवाल का मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल हैं। केजरीवाल का हिंदू विरोधी चेहरा आज नंगा हो गया है pic.twitter.com/2hGVglAmw6 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 7, 2022

“Gautam, the social welfare minister in the Kejriwal government, in a programme at Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed "disrespect" towards Hindu deities in presence of thousands of people,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference.

हिन्दू विरोधी दिल्ली सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री ने जो हजारों लोगों के मध्य हिन्दू देवी-देवताओं का अपमान किया, वो क्षमा योग्य नहीं है!



क्या किसी भी धर्म के प्रति ऐसे जहर उगलने की इजाजत AAP के मंत्रियों को है?@ArvindKejriwal अगर जरा भी शर्म बची है तो ऐसे मंत्री को बर्खास्त करो। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) October 7, 2022

"This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand Kejriwal immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet," Gupta said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “This is the true anti-Hindu face of AAP - this is not a ‘sanyog’ (coincidence) or a one-off incident of abusing Hindus or inciting riots- we have seen how Kejriwal opposed Ram Mandir, how Sisodia did the same, how they backed Delhi riots mastermind Tahir Hussain! Will they sack Rajendra Pal?”

Following the furore over the oath during the event, AAP's minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "BJP is anti-national. I've faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. The BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us."