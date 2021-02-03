TV actress harassed and molested in front of husband, all 4 men were drunk

NEW DELHI: A TV serial actress has alleged molested and harassment by four drunk men while she was returning home after a family dinner at a restaurant in Delhi’s Rohini. The incident took place on January 31, 2021. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that while she was returning home along with her husband, their car was chased by four drunk men. The actress further revealed that the four men chased them till they reached their house and almost barged into their home.

The couple had filed a police complaint immediately after the horrific incident took place. Revealing the entire incident, the actress said that around 2 AM on February 1, she was molested in front of her husband and also forcibly abused.

Based on her complaint, the police have arrested all the four accused in this case. In her statement to the police, the actress claimed that she was coming back from her relative's residence with her husband around 2 AM when the shocking incident took place.

The four boys sitting in a Wagon R car on the way tried to stop their car. But her husband somehow pulled out the car and managed to reach their society located in Sector 14, Rohini. As if it was not enough, all the four boys followed them and started molesting the actress as soon as they got out of the car.

The four men verbally abused the actress when she protested. After which the actress and her husband rushed to their home. The actress later told the police that the four boys had reached her flat and knocked on the door, that's when she called the cops.

The police soon reached the spot and searched for the accused's car number based on the information given by the actress. The police later spotted the car and all the four men, who were drunk. The accused were identified as Ashish Kapoor, Chirag, Kashish Madan and his brother.

