Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Four arrested for molesting woman who objected to loud music

A woman registered a complaint at the Bisrakh police station against five suspects for allegedly molesting her after she objected to them playing loud music in their apartment. Four have been arrested while one accused is absconding.

Greater Noida: Four arrested for molesting woman who objected to loud music
File photo

Noida: Four men from Greater Noida were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman after she objected to them playing loud music in their apartment.

The incident took place on Monday evening and the woman registered a complaint the next day at the Bisrakh police station against five suspects. Four have been arrested while one accused is absconding.

According to the complaint, the five persons named in the FIR were visiting the woman’s neighbour who lived one floor below her apartment.

She said, “We tried to ignore it (the loud music) at first. Eventually we asked them to stop but they refused and started misbehaving with us. They came to our flat and despite our objections, they forced their way inside. They misbehaved with me and my husband and even went so far as to hit us. They held my hand and molested me,” said the woman was quoted by The Hindustan Times in a report.

Police said that the woman had suffered minor injuries to her wrist.

“The four suspects were nabbed from near Labour Chowk following inputs from an informant,” station house officer of Bisrakh police station was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 452(house trespass), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

