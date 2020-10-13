Two minor sisters dead, brother injured after being hit by car in Delhi's Model Town, case registered

In a heart-breaking incident, two minor sisters died while their brother and a 55-year-old family friend sustained injuries when they were hit by an unidentified car while crossing a road in northwest Delhi's Model Town, police said on Tuesday.

The girls were aged seven and four and they were hit were such force that they were thrown in the air for nearly ten feet and fell on the other side of the road. The sisters have been identified as Gunjan (8) and Bhumi (4) while the injured brother has been identified as Gaurav (6).

The accident took place on October 12 (Monday) night near Gurdwara Nanak Piao on GT Road. According to the police, Jaspal Singh, his wife Shweta, three children, grandparents and friend Milap Singh were going to get his medicine in the car. On the way, they stopped at a CNG station opposite Gurudwara Nanak Pio.

While leaving the house, the children also insisited on tagging along and so they were also in the car. The three children wanted to have ice cream and while crossing the road the accident took place. Milap Singh got out of the vehicle and proceeded to cross GT Road along with Jaspal Singh's three children.

A blue colour car from Azadpur to Pratap Vihar came at a high speed and the four were hit hard. The offending vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, the police said, adding that they are looking at CCTV footage from the adjoining areas to identify the vehicle and ascertain the sequence of the accident.

"We got a PCR call at Model Town police station around 11.49 pm about an accident near Gurdwara Nanak Piao by some unknown vehicle. On enquiry, it surfaced that the accident happened while Milap Singh was crossing the road with the three children of his friend Jaspal Singh on GT Road. All four persons, including Milap Singh and three children, got injured in the accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Initially, two injured children were admitted to a nearby hospital by their parents and subsequently referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Milap Singh and a four-year-old girl child were hospitalised by the PCR vehicle in Trauma Centre, Civil Line, and referred to Safdarjung hospital, the officer said.

During treatment, the seven-year-old girl admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and her four-year-old sister admitted to Safdarjung hospital succumbed to injuries, she said. Milap Singh and the six-year-old injured boy are still undergoing treatment, Ayra said.

Live TV

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, and efforts are being made to locate the vehicle, the police said. The police have recovered a black Haryana number plate from the spot.