हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Unlock 4: Gyms, yoga centres allowed to resume operations in Delhi

The Delhi government has allowed gyms to resume operations from Monday (September 14, 2020), also yoga institutes has been permitted to reopened from Monday. While, the weekly markets have also been allowed to reopen till September 30.

Unlock 4: Gyms, yoga centres allowed to resume operations in Delhi
File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed gyms to resume operations from Monday (September 14, 2020), also yoga institutes has been permitted to reopened from Monday. While, the weekly markets have also been allowed to reopen till September 30.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued a formal order on Sunday. Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to open with immediate effect, as per the official order.

As a rule, every gym and yoga institute will have to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the Central government.

Earlier, as part of the Unlock 4 which commenced on Tuesday, most of the states further eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of commercial establishments like bars and hotels, while major temples like the Madurai Meenakshi and the Konark too reopened, with mandatory COVID-19 precautions.

Many states have come out with their set of rules related to relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, though they were, by and large, following the Centre's August 29 guidelines on prohibiting activities of schools, colleges, cinema halls, etc till September 30.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious, and other activities. Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. 

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported more than 94,372 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 47,54,357. The death toll surged to 78,586 with 1,114 fatalities in last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health data. The total cases include  9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Delhiunlock 4
Next
Story

Devotees praise TTD's Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel; EO calls it chief tool of 'Sanatana Dharma prachar'
  • 47,54,356Confirmed
  • 78,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Video: Weapons used in Delhi riots were brought from Meerut