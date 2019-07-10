WATCH: Technical glitch forces Air France to deboard passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight

NEW DELHI: Several passengers onboard Air France' Delhi-Paris flight were asked to deboard following a technical glitch before the take-off on Wednesday morning.

According to news agency ANI, at least 26 passengers were asked by the Air France staff to deplane after the Paris-bound flight suffered a "technical problem" before take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ANI also shared a video of showing the Air France requesting some passengers to voluntarily deplane after the flight suffered a "technical problem".

#WATCH Staff of Air France flight AF225 from Delhi to Paris asks 26 passengers to voluntarily disembark, as their checked-in luggage would need to be offloaded for the plane to be able to take off, due to a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/LKw5Csq7IE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

According to ANI, the pilot and crew of the Air France AF225 told the passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch. The airline staff than urged the passengers to disembark for the plane to take-off.

It is not yet clear whether alternate arrangements were made by the airlines for the deboarded Air France passengers to take them to Paris.