Air France

WATCH: Technical glitch forces Air France to deboard passengers from its Delhi-Paris flight

The pilot and crew of the Air France AF225 told the passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch, urging them to disembark for the plane to take off.

Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: Several passengers onboard Air France' Delhi-Paris flight were asked to deboard following a technical glitch before the take-off on Wednesday morning.

According to news agency ANI, at least 26 passengers were asked by the Air France staff to deplane after the Paris-bound flight suffered a "technical problem" before take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

 

ANI also shared a video of showing the Air France requesting some passengers to voluntarily deplane after the flight suffered a "technical problem". 

 

According to ANI, the pilot and crew of the Air France AF225 told the passengers that their checked-in luggage would be offloaded due to an unspecified technical glitch. The airline staff than urged the passengers to disembark for the plane to take-off.

It is not yet clear whether alternate arrangements were made by the airlines for the deboarded Air France passengers to take them to Paris. 

Air FranceAir France Paris-Delhi FlightTechnical glitchAir France AF225
