With 1,859 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count crosses 44,000

New Delhi: With 1,859 new COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 44,688, as per the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi.

As per the bulletin, 16,500 patients have recovered from the disease and 520 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

While 93 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday taking the number of deaths due to the virus to 1,837.

Meanwhile, the tally of Covid-19 positive patients stood at 683 with the addition of 45 new cases in last 24 hour.

Out of the total, there are 246 active cases and total fatalities 25 till date.

In a related development, one person was arrested and owners of 624 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

Five vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the day, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown were eased now.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered on Tuesday for lockdown violation and one person was arrested. A total of 1,893 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 624 of them, while another five were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.