With 2414 new cases, Delhi sees record spike in COVID-19 cases; total 47102 active cases and 1904 deaths

NEW DELHI: With 2414 fresh cases of coronavirus infection in the national capital, Delhi on Wednesday saw a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Delhi Health Department, there are 47102 active cases in the national capital and total 1904 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delhi sees the highest single-day spike in the number of cases. 2414 COVID-19 positive cases, 67 deaths and 510 recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases here now stands at 47102, including 1904 deaths and 17457 recovered/discharged/migrated,” the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) may be needed in the coming days as the national capital continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"We may need more ICUs in the coming days. Discussed with doctors of our Delhi government hospitals on how to increase no of ICUs," he said in a tweet.

Last week, the Delhi government had directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up 20,000 beds within a week to ramp up medical infrastructure in the city.

In a move that will significantly bring down the cost of testing for the infection, the Union Home Ministry capped the COVID-19 diagnosis at Rs 2,400. Also, the Supreme Court warned the Delhi government not to "shoot the messenger" as it took note of an FIR that has been lodged against a doctor for video-graphing and disclosing the situation prevailing in a government hospital here.

On the COVID-19 tests, the Home Ministry also said from Thursday tests will be done with the new Rapid Antigen method approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research and Delhi will be given priority for these tests. It said 169 testing centres have also been set up across the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Jain and his party colleague Atishi were tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a coronavirus test, for which he tested negative.

He was again tested for coronavirus in the morning for which he tested positive. His condition is said to be stable.

Jain had on Sunday attended a crucial meeting on the handling of coronavirus with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior officials of the Delhi government and the Centre.

Earlier, AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar) had tested positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 44,688 on Tuesday while the death toll climbed to 1,837.