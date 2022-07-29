NewsDiscoveries
UNNATI MALHARKAR

Days of heavy accessories gone, bare minimum latest trend: Fashion expert Unnati Malharkar

Fashion and style is not everyone’s cup of tea, it definitely takes an eagle’s eye to understand and foresee fashion trends. Fashionista and a popular influencer, Unnati Malharkar, thinks that one must keep herself simple and minimal. Malharkar says that current trend is simple - keepings thing at minimal. According to her, wearing a lots off, heavy accesories is not in trend anymore.  

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Days of heavy accessories gone, bare minimum latest trend: Fashion expert Unnati Malharkar

Speaking of the current trend, she says, “Bare minimal it is!! Gone are the days when people wore lots of accessories and kept it heavy styling. Today, minimal fashion is the go to. A nice denim (ripped is also preferred) with a cool tshirt or a nice checks shirt. No heavy accessories just a few to make your ootd look perfect!! There you go… Monsoons sorted!!”

