NewsDiscoveries
KAVIT PASSARY

Growing fashion brand Iron Tailor to enter Tier 1 cities

The leather niche offering bags and shoes is one among them, seeing gigantic growth, especially in the last few years, after the onset of too many promising brands and businesses. 

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Growing fashion brand Iron Tailor to enter Tier 1 cities

The way a few businesses around the world have been on a constant growth pedestal has proved how far they have come as a team of driven and passionate professionals who rigorously followed their visions and magnified the same, bringing much more glory to their brands, even amidst highly competitive and saturated industries. The fashion world is a world of its own, consisting of different brands catering to different fashion demands and niches. The leather niche offering bags and shoes is one among them, seeing gigantic growth, especially in the last few years, after the onset of too many promising brands and businesses. On such brand is Iron Tailor – founded by entrepreneur Kavit Passary.

However, new dimensions are pushing brands to open physical stores too. Iron Tailor, which thus far never had any physical outlets now, is approaching the same trend. The bran can open its outlet in Raipur by the end of this year. Kavit Passary told Zee Media that he also plans to open more outlets next year in Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Passary said that they are also planning to expand their product portfolio with a new collection of belts and wallets. They had begun selling leather bags for men, but as word-of-mouth increased, more and more people searched for them online and started buying from them through Instagram, other social media sites, and even exhibitions.

However, digital media will stay the first marketplace for Passary and his team. Passary says that are looking forward to creating an exceptional presence in the digital media, making sales through their website, and becoming available on almost all e-commerce platforms.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Kashmiri Pandits get freedom from fear?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorists unhappy with changes in Kashmir